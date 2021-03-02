Mehbooba Mufti Urges PM To Build On Ceasefire Success & Attend SAARC Summit In Pakistan

PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday opined that a good follow-up to the LOC ceasefire would be PM Modi attending the SAARC meeting if it is held in Pakistan this year. Amid relentless ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries reviewed the situation in a "free, frank and cordial" atmosphere. Consenting on addressing each other's core concerns, they agreed to strictly observe all agreements and stop firing from February 25. Welcoming this development, Mufti had asserted that dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the "unending cycle" of violence and bloodshed across the borders and Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, she expressed hope that the focus will be on ensuring a long-lasting peace in the region. Moreover, she claimed that the emergence of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and the Joe Biden administration had a key role to play in India and Pakistan recalibrating their stance. It is pertinent to note that the former J&K CM has been consistently urging the Centre to initiate dialogue with Pakistan.

Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "What is happening in the world is also impacting Jammu and Kashmir. Just like the relationship with China is improving, the talks regarding ceasefire with Pakistan took place. I hope that this will extend to the political level."

Indian Army remains vigilant

On February 27, the Indian Army affirmed that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan will have no impact on counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion of the Investiture Ceremony at Udhampur, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. YK Joshi mentioned that the cessation of firing will ensure peace in the region. At the same time, he maintained that the Indian Army will continue to remain vigilant against any possible misadventure from Pakistan. Moreover, he stressed that the forces will respond strongly to anyone challenging India's sovereignty.

Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. YK Joshi remarked, "Recently, in a joint statement issued by India and Pakistan DGMOs, announced a ceasefire along the LOC from midnight of February 24/25. I want to assure you that this ceasefire will have no impact on counter-terrorism operations. We will continue to remain vigilant. There will be peace owing to the cessation of firing on the Line of Control."

