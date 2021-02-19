'Metro Man' Sreedharan's Decision To Join BJP Good Boost For Party In Kerala: MoS MEA

A day after 88-year-old E.Sreedharan announced that he will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections, the Minister of State External Affairs, V Muraleedharan said that this development will give a good boost to the saffron party in Kerala. Sreedharan who is popularly known as the 'Metro Man' of India for his remarkable work across the metro sector in Delhi and Lucknow stated that he is joining the party as 'BJP can deliver'. The veteran engineer on Thursday revealed that he has been observing the political affairs in the state of Kerala for the past 10 years and that the CPI (M) and the Congress are only interested in 'furthering their organisations'.

Sreedharan in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV revealed that the "Central leadership has not approached me and that the state BJP approached me and told me that it was the right time for the saffron party to come to power in Kerala." K Surendran of Kerala's BJP unit announced that Sreedharan will be given membership on February 21, when the former will embark on a state-wide pre-poll yatra – Vijay Yatra.



Vijay Yatra will go on till March 7 in Kerala and will witness the participation of many prominent BJP leaders including the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Moreover, sources in Kerala BJP reportedly said that national party chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah have interacted with Sreedharan. The former Delhi Metro chief, Sreedharan said that he was attracted by the ways BJP opts for development and that the country is moving ahead fast, under the guidance of the prime minister.

Recipient of prestigious awards like Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan, Sreedharan expressed that he wants to be useful for the state of Kerala, and that can happen when he is a part of the BJP. Meanwhile, MoS MEA Muraleedharan also said that, "His joining reiterates the fact people of calibre, credibility & concern for the development of the nation choose BJP. This will serve to be like a boost to BJP in Kerala."

