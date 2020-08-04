Brad Pitt' 'Megamind': It Was The 3rd Time Of Brad As A Voice Artist; Read More Facts Here

Brad Pitt is amongst Hollywood's most famous actors. He is popular for many hit films including Fight Club, the Oceans series, Troy, Mr & Mrs Smith, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and many more. He is also known for his romantic films, action movies as well as his publicized personal life. Brad Pitt also voiced over for his role in the Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks Animation backed animated movie titled Megamind.
The actor is seen voicing over for the part of Metro Man in the film while the titular role Megamind is played by Will Ferrell. The movie Megamind was released in the year 2010. It features the voices of Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, alongside Brad Pitt and Will Ferrell.
ALSO READ| When Brad Pitt Expressed Desire Of Working With Aishwarya & Said 'she Is Versatile Actor'
ALSO READ| Brad Pitt's Best Moments You May Have Missed On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
ALSO READ| Here Are Brad Pitt's Heist Films That You Definitely Shouldn't Miss; See List
ALSO READ| Brad Pitt Spends Hours At Angelia Jolie's Mansion For The First Time Since Their Split
Promo Image courtesy: A still from Megamind
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.