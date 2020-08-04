Brad Pitt' 'Megamind': It Was The 3rd Time Of Brad As A Voice Artist; Read More Facts Here

Brad Pitt is amongst Hollywood's most famous actors. He is popular for many hit films including Fight Club, the Oceans series, Troy, Mr & Mrs Smith, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and many more. He is also known for his romantic films, action movies as well as his publicized personal life. Brad Pitt also voiced over for his role in the Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks Animation backed animated movie titled Megamind.

The actor is seen voicing over for the part of Metro Man in the film while the titular role Megamind is played by Will Ferrell. The movie Megamind was released in the year 2010. It features the voices of Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, alongside Brad Pitt and Will Ferrell.

Brad Pitt's Megamind trivia

Will Ferrell is seen to be voicing over for the role of Megamind. Megamind is actually the big blue head-shaped alien. He is shown as a supervillain in this animated movie.

Megamind is considered to be a spoof of Lex Luthor and Brainiac.

Brad Pitt voices over for the part of Metro Man, who is a do-gooder and Megamind's former nemesis.

Metro Man is considered to be a spoof of Superman while his costume and hairstyle were made in a resemblance to the late singer Elvis Presley.

Ben Stiller and even the Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. were approached for the part of Megamind in the movie.

Brad Pitt was seen to be pacing all around the studio holding a microphone in his hand while he was recording his voice for the part of Metro Man. Usually, a voice-over artist records his dialogues from inside a sound booth.

To promote the film, Will Ferrell assembled a total of 1,580 of his friends in a superhero costume party. This party was reportedly a Guinness World Record for 'largest gathering of superheroes'.

Megamind's invisible car is said to be a mix of two famous superhero vehicles, including the Batmobile as well as the Wonder Woman's invisible plane.

Before Brad Pitt, Bruce Campbell was originally considered for the voice of Metro Man but Dreamworks production decided to go with an actor who has more celebrity status.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Megamind

