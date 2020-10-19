Mizoram Assures Safety Of Assam Drivers As Goods Stop Entering State Amid Border Tussle

Expressing concern over the stopping of essential goods from Assam in Mizoram, the state government on Monday, assured the safety of drivers and the vehicles carrying these goods into the state. Highlighting the interests of stakeholders, Mizoram Home Dy. Secretary said that it will continue to ensure drivers' safety in the state. This development comes after Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal held talks with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, apprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue.

Mizoram assures safety of Assam drivers

Mizoram government regrets to note that goods carrying vehicles have stopped entering the State from Assam since Oct 16 for unknown reasons; State govt assures that the drivers from Assam & other parts of the country & their vehicles are safe inside the State: Mizoram Home Dept pic.twitter.com/UYW8PIHiJs — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Assam: 'Please follow restraint'

Earlier in the day, Assam Home Minister said that people of Assam and Mizoram have always lived in peace and harmony. Reiterating that both states have inherent strengths to resolve all issues on border with the spirit of good neighbours, he requested all to please follow restraint. The Centre has asked both the state governments to resolve their border dispute amicably and restore peace, as per officials

People of Assam and Mizoram have always lived in peace and harmony. We all have the inherent strengths to resolve all issues on border with the spirit of good neighbours. I request everyone to please follow restraint. .@ZoramthangaCM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 19, 2020

What does Mizoram claim?

Mizoram which shares a 164.6-km border with Assam, claims that Assam did a road blockade at various points of inter-state highways between Mizoram and Assam, stopping the entry of essential commodities. Areas like Thinghlun, Saihapui 'V' and Vairengte witnessed clashes between locals. The state had to obtain essential commodities such as LPG and POL from neighbouring states and intimated the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the issue. A meeting between Union Home secretary, and the two states' secretaries was held on Monday morning after the CMs talk.

What happened at the state border?

Mizoram's Kolasib district deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that a large number of Vairengte residents assembled when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and dao, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening. The irate mob from Vairengte retaliated and set on fire about 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by residents of Lailapur despite a prohibitory order being in place, he said. The state government imposed section 144 in the border areas on Sunday.

Assam claims that the incident was the handiwork of miscreants to create disturbance in the community. Assam's forest Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya told PTI that such incidents happen in the area every year as people from both the sides illegally cut trees. He also visited Lailapur during the day and interacted with the people. Security has been beefed up in Lailapur and along the inter-state border, the Assam government said in the statement. Mizoram claims that a 509-square-miles stretch of the inner-line reserve forest notified in 1875 was the actual Mizoram's boundary with Assam, which has led to locals often clashing over it.

