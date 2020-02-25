CM Kejriwal & AAP MLAs Pray For Peace In Delhi At Rajghat Amid Stone-pelting In Bhajanpura

Amid the renewed stone-pelting in Delhi's Bhajanpura, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs, on Tuesday, prayed for the restoration of peace in Delhi at Rajghat. Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Kejriwal expressed concern at the rise of violence in the national capital. After participating in a joint security meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said that he and all his MLAs had visited the Mahatma's memorial to offer their prayers as he was a follower of non-violence.

AAP visits Rajghat amid renewed stone-pelting

" The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in the past two days. There has been loss of lives and properties. If violence increases it will affect everyone. All us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence," he said to ANI.

Kejriwal visits injured

With over 105 injured in the North-East Delhi violence, the Chief Minister along with his Deputy - Manish Sisodia visited the GTB Hospital to meet those who have sustained injuries. The Delhi Govt's Health Department is currently monitoring the situation and providing all medical assistance. Kejriwal had previously called for closing Delhi's borders, amid allegations of outsiders involved in the violence.

Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal & Dy CM @ManishSisodia meet those have been injured in the violence & have been admitted at GTB Hospital pic.twitter.com/lujw7CTlZv — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 25, 2020

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, which has resulted in 7 fatalities including a police constable and injured 105, as of Tuesday. The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the Delhi violence on Wednesday.

With the death toll in the Delhi violence rising to 7, Mumbai has also been put under high-security alert and the internet has been snapped in parts of North-East Delhi - Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. Stone-pelting has also been witnessed in Maujpur and Bhajanpura on Tuesday.