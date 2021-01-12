'Sonia Gandhi Only Read Speeches On Farm Reforms, Could Not Comprehend': MoS Anurag Thakur

On Tuesday, MoS Anurag Thakur slammed Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and urged her to revisit her speeches delivered in favour of reforms in the agriculture sector. The BJP leader also advised her to listen to her son Rahul Gandhi's press conference on agriculture reforms.

"My request to Sonia is to listen to her old speeches, to see Rahul Gandhi's press conference. They themselves wanted these reforms in agriculture laws. They wanted accomplishment by implementing them but could not. On the other hand, Modi government always worked for the well being of farmers. Farmers' welfare was merged with the agriculture ministry. Be it PM Kisan Yojana, soil testing, irrigation, Modi government did all," he added.

The Congress chief is expected to speak to Opposition leaders to evolve a joint strategy on farm laws. Harkening back to her own speeches about farm laws, Thakur said 'maybe because these were written speeches and she was only reading them, but could not comprehend.'

BJP leaders have been accusing the Congress of fuelling the farmers' agitation for its political gains. '2 crore Kisan credit cards have been issued during the pandemic. We have also aided earnings of dairies and fisheries. Thousands of crores were given to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi,' Thakur stated while listing the schemes rolled out by the Centre for farmers' welfare.

Supreme Court Stays Implementation Of 3 Farm Laws

In a recent development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the three controversial farm laws until further orders and will form a committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre.

The following have been suggested as members of the committee:

BS Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)

Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist

Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute

Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan

The top court also issued a notice on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally by protesting farmers on Republic Day. On the centre's assertion that Khalistani elements had infiltrated the farmers' protest, it also asked the government of India to file an affidavit on the same by Wednesday.

