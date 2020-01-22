The Debate
MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Revoke Relocating Of IPA Board From Chennai

Politics

DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday, January 22, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the relocating of the IPA Board from Chennai.

MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Wednesday, January 22, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the relocating of the Intellectual Property Appellate (IPA) Board from Chennai. The Government is considering to relocate the board. 

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said that relocating the board from its principal seat would be "unfair" and "against the interest of the city and State. 

What is IPA Board?

The Intellectual Property Appellate Board is a quasi-judicial body. According to the government of India's copyright office, the board aims to adjudicate disputes pertaining to copyright registration, assignment of copyright, granting of Licenses in respect of works withheld from the public, unpublished Indian works, production, and publication of translations and works for certain specified purposes.

While the IPA Board was constituted in 1958, it applies to the whole of India. Further, the board also hears cases in other miscellaneous matters instituted before it under the Copyright Act, 1957.

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA