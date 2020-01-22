MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Revoke Relocating Of IPA Board From Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Wednesday, January 22, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the relocating of the Intellectual Property Appellate (IPA) Board from Chennai. The Government is considering to relocate the board.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said that relocating the board from its principal seat would be "unfair" and "against the interest of the city and State.

Shocked to hear that the Govt of India is considering relocating Intellectual Property Appellate Board from its principal seat in Chennai.



Any such move would be unfair and against the interests of the city and state.



I urge @PMOIndia to rescind this move at once. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 22, 2020

What is IPA Board?

The Intellectual Property Appellate Board is a quasi-judicial body. According to the government of India's copyright office, the board aims to adjudicate disputes pertaining to copyright registration, assignment of copyright, granting of Licenses in respect of works withheld from the public, unpublished Indian works, production, and publication of translations and works for certain specified purposes.

Read: CRPF Withdraws Security Cover From TN Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK Chief MK Stalin

Read: Rahul Gandhi jumps on WEF report, accuses PM Modi of 'extracting wealth from poor'

While the IPA Board was constituted in 1958, it applies to the whole of India. Further, the board also hears cases in other miscellaneous matters instituted before it under the Copyright Act, 1957.

Read: Tamil Nadu: NCW takes note after college expels 4 girls for consuming alcohol

Read: 'Friend' Rajinikanth embattled, MK Stalin says 'you're an actor not a neta; be thoughtful'