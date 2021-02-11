MNM Declares Kamal Haasan Its Permanent Chief; Passes Resolutions On Jaya, Rajiv Gandhi

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Thursday declared actor-tuned politician and party founder Kamal Haasan as the permanent leader of the outfit after passing a resolution to that effect at the party's General Council meeting. The MNM passed a resolution, alongside many others, to provide party supremo Kamal Haasan with decision-making powers related to the party and election-related matters. The party's General Council meeting is underway at Srivaari on the outskirts of Chennai and is expected to conclude at 6 pm, as per reports.

Kamal Haasan's MNM passed a resolution on Thursday demanding strict action against those perpetrating violence against women. Taking on the ruling AIADMK government, the party also demanded a probe into the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa and into the heist of the Kodanadu and vowed that it would do so & make the findings public when it will be voted to power while also passing a resolution ratifying the same. Kamal Haasan's outfit also opposed alleged attempts by the Centre to impose Sanskrit and Hindi on the people of Tamil Nadu. MNM also passed a resolution on the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and demanded the AIADMK government to bring all parties together and exert pressure on the matter to bring a solution.

MNM announces Kamal Haasan as permanent leader of party

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018, saying that MNM will fill the vacuum in Tamil politics. He also launched his party flag which shows six interlocked hands that symbolized co-operation between the Southern states of India. In the Lok Sabha elections, the party contested 36 seats but did not win any and also failed to open its account in the Tamil Nadu by-polls. While Kamal Haasan had been open to allying with Rajinikanth, it was dropped after Rajinikanth cancelled his political entry. MNM has aggressively campaigned with the superstar completing two phases of a tour across the state.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

