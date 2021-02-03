MNM's Kamal Haasan Bats For Privatisation Of TASMAC, Says 'it Is Not Government's Job'

Makkal Needi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan batted for the privatisation of the state-run TASMAC outlets in Tamil Nadu, claiming that it wasn't the government's job to be involved in the sale of alcohol. The actor-turned politician's remarks came after a sub-inspector was killed by a man under the influence of alcohol in Thoothukudi on Monday. Slamming the state government for controlling the TASMAC liquor outlets, Kamal Haasan said that the responsibility of TASMAC should be handed over to private companies to monitor and control sales.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan claimed that the honest sub-inspector was killed by the man who was addicted to alcohol on Monday in the southern part of Tamil Nadu. Haasan pointed out that the 'addict's' wife had also attempted suicide following his actions. The MNM chief urged the government to hand over the operations of TASMAC to private companies while also suggesting the government to set up rehabilitation centres next to each TASMAC outlet in order to help people with issues of addiction. The actor-turned-politician also slammed the government for inviting vendors to set up TASMAC outlets thereby drawing lakhs into the addictive habit.

Kamal Hasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018, saying that MNM will fill the vacuum in Tamil politics. He also launched his party flag which shows six interlocked hands that symbolized co-operation between the Southern states of India. In the Lok Sabha elections, the party contested 36 seats but did not win any and also failed to open its account in the Tamil Nadu by-polls. While Kamal Haasan had been open to allying with Rajinikanth, it was dropped after Rajinikanth dropped his political entry. MNM has aggressively campaigned with the Superstar completing two phases of a tour across the state.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

