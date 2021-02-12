Kamal Haasan’s Brother And Veteran Actor Charu Haasan Get COVID-19 Vaccine

A video has surfaced online of Kamal Haasan's brother and a veteran actor himself Charu Haasan receiving the COVID vaccine. As per the latest report released by the Department of Public Health and Preventative Medicine, more than two lakh beneficiaries have received COVID vaccine in Tamil Nadu as on Thursday, February 11. However, another report states that due to low turnout about 25,000 doses of vaccinations were wasted.

Charu Haasan receives vaccination for Covid-19

As per the video posted by a Twitter user, Kamal Haasan's brother, Charu is seen receiving the COVID vaccine. The short 4-second video shows a glimpse of the veteran actor preparing to get vaccinated. The Twitter video was captioned with "He the man who knows every pulse got vaccinated." Check out the video below:

Charu Haasan's Movies

Charu Haasan is the eldest brother of actor Kamal Haasan. Another brother Chandra Haasan passed away in 2017 at the age of 82 due to cardiac arrest. Charu Haasan has won the National Award for Best Actor for the Kannada film 'Tabarana Kathe' that released in the year 1987. He has worked with ace actors and superstars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Thala Ajith. Some of the famous Charu Haasan's movies include 'Vedham Pudhithu', 'Kubi Matthu Iyala' and 'Thalapathi.'

Charu Haasan returned to the silver screen after a long hiatus. He was last seen in the Tamil film 'Dha Dha 87' directed and produced by Vijay Shri G. The film had Charu Haasan playing the lead role opposite Saroja the grandmother of Keerthy Suresh. Last year, it was reported that Charu Haasan has another film by Vijay Shri G. in the pipeline in which he will be yet again playing the lead role. There were photos of the actor in a politician attire floating on the internet last year.

Talking about Kamal Haasan, he will be next seen in the movie titled 'Indian 2' directed by Shankar starring Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies. He recently announced that his next film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Titled 'Vikram,' the film will be produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films.

