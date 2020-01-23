Sandeep Dikshit Calls MNS 'Break-away Group', Dismisses Claims Of Rift With Shiv Sena

After the scenario of changing political ideologies of Shiv Sena and MNS in Maharashtra with Raj Thackeray announcing to carry forward Bal Thackeray's ideology, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has called it a matter of 'internal politics' between Sena and MNS and said he doesn't take them seriously.

"This usually goes on internally between them, MNS is a break-away group of Shiv Sena. Balasaheb had decided Uddhav to be his successor and not Raj Thackeray, so they have broken up due to internal clashes. I don't take any of this seriously", said Dikshit.

READ | BJP Wants CM Uddhav To Watch Specific Bal Thackeray Video Before Ayodhya 'atonement'

Ideological shifts in Shiv Sena and MNS

While rumours of Shiv Sena Chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray going soft on its ideologically opposite alliance partner Congress for the stability of the Maharashtra government are adrift, the Maharashtra CM has vowed to visit Ayodya Ram temple on the completion of 100 days of Maharashtra Government and has also invited alliance partners. Congress has however refused to join in the visit. Congress and Shiv Sena both are seen making statements against each other, whether it is on the issue of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and his Hindutva ideology, or the statement of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut connecting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with underworld don Karim Lala. Sanjay Raut had to take his words back after facing backlash from Congress.

READ | Raj Vs Uddhav: On Bal Thackeray's Birth Anniversary MNS, Sena Vie For His Hindutva Legacy

On the other hand, The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is said to make an ideological shift and has also launched the party's new flag signifying a major shift towards hardline Hindutva ideals. Further, MNS General Secretary Shalini Thackeray tweeted a video in which Raj Thackeray can be heard making a pitch for Hindavi Swaraj.

MNS is said to carry out a rally in Mumbai on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. According to reports, it is likely that Raj Thackeray will make a formal announcement regarding the party's stance either during or after the rally.

READ | Sharmila Thackeray On MNS' New Flag & Ideology: 'Our Hindutva Agenda Hasn't Changed'

READ | Raj Thackeray's BIG Surprise: MNS Chief's Son Amit Thackeray Joins Mainstream Politics