Sena Leader Hits Back At MNS On 'Maha-Khichdi' Remark, Says 'We Are Bitter Shiv Sainiks'

The Shiv Sena Chitrapat Sena President Sushant Shelar on Wednesday, January 22, gave a befitting reply to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over their 'Maha-Khichdi' remark earlier in the day. Shelar said, "I think, let there be any kind of Khichdi, we are the bitter Shiv Sainiks. We have complete faith in Uddhav Saheb's leadership."

He further added, "We used to eat Vada Pav back then, and we eat Vada Pav even today. We are ready to fight with power. Which is why, we are happy with our Vada Pav. Nobody needs to teach us what to do. We don't need to tell people what our Shiv Sena is giving us. Lakhs of Shiv Sainiks have come together because of this party. Let us be happy."

MNS targets Sena

Earlier in the day, MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar slammed Shiv Sena and called the 'devoted Hindutva followers' of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray to join MNS, as Sena has gone with the 'Maha-Khichdi' (Referring to the fiasco of Maharashtra politics). Taking to Twitter, the MNS leader asked the followers of Bal Thackeray to not be disappointed.

Urging Balasaheb Thackeray's followers to join the rally on January 23, the MNS leader said, "The game of truth will go on, take the MNS flag in your hand."

पोषक आहारासाठी राब राब राबलेल्या कार्यकर्त्यांच्या वाट्याला आली सपक महाखिचडी..

पण सच्च्या कार्यकर्त्यांनो,बाळासाहेबांच्या कडव्या शिवसैनिकांनो निराश होऊ नका...

निर्लज्जपणे असाच सुरु राहील सत्तेचा खेळ

मनसेचा झेंडा हाती घ्यायची हीच ती वेळ

बाळासाहेबांच्या जयंतीला ‘मन से’ सामील व्हा — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) January 22, 2020

Read: Congress married Shiv Sena, BJP got divorced: Asaduddin Owaisi turns political matchmaker

MNS rally in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be carrying out a rally in Mumbai on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Just a few days before the rally, the MNS carried out new posters and videos of the party, hinting towards a major ideological shift to hard Hindutva.

Read: Shabana Azmi hospitalised, MNS leader Raj Thackeray visits actress. Watch here

The posters which have been put across Mumbai have a map of Maharashtra painted in saffron with lines that read 'Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’. According to reports, it is likely that Raj Thackeray will make a formal announcement regarding the party's stance after or during the rally.

Read: Mumbai wakes to Raj Thackeray posters before MNS mega-rally; 'Hindavi Swaraj' in focus

Read: Shiv Sena refutes Congress claim, says no question of it allying with Cong in 2014