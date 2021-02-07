MNS' Raj Thackeray Enters Sachin Tendulkar Row; Parrots Convenient 'asked To Tweet' Logic

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray somehow opined that the Government of India shouldn't have 'roped in' Bharat Ratnas Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar to support its stand claiming that it put their reputation at stake. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had faced flak from certain quarters of the media for tweeting against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir, with some even going on to suggest that Sachin was doing it at the Centre's behest, almost as though one of greatest Cricketing icons in the country's history and a living legend cannot have a thought of his own. Speaking to ANI, MNS' Raj Thackeray claimed that actors like Akshay Kumar could have been roped in by the Centre to join their campaign against divisive elements instead of asking legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar to join the campaign.

#WATCH | Govt shouldn't have asked big personalities like Sachin Tendulkar & Lata Mangeshkar to tweet in support of its stand & put their reputation at stake. They're recipients of Bharat Ratna. Actors like Akshay Kumar were enough for this task: MNS chief Raj Thackeray (06.02)

However, Sachin Tendulkar received enormous backing from his fans on Saturday as #NationWithSachin became one of the top trends on social media. Angry Sachin fans took to Twitter to condemn the actions of the Kerala Youth Congress smearing oil on the Master Blaster's picture and voiced their support for the former Indian cricketer. Earlier on Saturday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar made a startling remark, asking Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking about other fields.

#WATCH: NCP chief Sharad Pawar says, "Many people have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin (Tendulkar) to exercise caution while speaking about any other field."

Sachin Tendulkar appeals for India to unite

On February 3, Tendulkar had tweeted that external forces can be spectators but not participants in India's internal affairs. His tweet came after Rihanna had shared a news story on the ongoing farmers' agitation in India and tweeted, "Why aren't we talking about this?" What followed was several personalities including Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris tweeting in support of the agitating farmers. In response, several cricketers and Bollywood personalities had tweeted against the meddling and called for unity in India, hoping for quick resolution of the ongoing impasse between the government and the farmers.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar

Centre-Farmer talks stall

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. The Supreme Court has stayed the three laws and constituted a 3-member panel to hold talks with farmers. While Centre has welcomed this move, farmers have refused to participate in it, insisting to talk only with the Centre.

