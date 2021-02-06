'Sachin Is An Emotion': Sreesanth Hails Tendulkar For Inspiring Boys To Play For India

Veteran pacer Shantakumaran Sreesanth has come out in support of his former Indian team-mate as well as senior Sachin Tendulkar on social media for opposing foreign interference in India's affairs, against the backdrop of a controversy that was triggered after pop sensation Rihanna commented on the ongoing farmers' agitation.

It so happened that the Master Blaster on Wednesday had tweeted saying that external forces can be spectators, but not participants in India's internal affairs after which the batting maestro commented that 'Indians know India and should decide for India' and then urged all the citizens of the country to remain united as a nation.

'You will always be the pride of India': Sreesanth

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 2011 World Cup winner mentioned that 'Sachin Paaji is an emotion' and giving further clarification on the same, he wrote that Sachin is the reason many boys like him aspired to play for India at the highest level.

Furthermore, the Kerala speedster added that no words can express his love and gratitude for the Little Master. Sreesanth concluded by thanking the legendary batsman for being born in India and then added that Tendulkar has and will always always be the pride of India.

Sachin Paaji is an emotion. He’s the reason many boys like me aspired to play for our country. No words can express my love nd gratitude for @sachin_rt paaji. Thank u for being born in India. U have and u will always be the pride of India. #IStandWithSachin #NationWithSachin — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 6, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet draws criticism

The 2011 World Cup winner's tweet also received criticism from some people, including politicians, who accused the Centre of pitting Tendulkar against foreign celebrities like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, and others voicing opinions on the farm laws. Moreover, leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) went on to say that the cricket legend was undeserving of the Bharat Ratna award for expressing his views on the controversy.

Sachin's photo smeared with oil by Kerala Youth Congress

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's poster was smeared with black oil by members of Kerala's Youth Congress after he tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir. The batting maestro has been subject to extensive criticism by several factions for calling out the propaganda by 'external forces'. Following Tendulkar, several members of the cricket fraternity had tweeted against the wading in of foreign personalities including pop-sensation Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg.

