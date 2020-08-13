'Mockery Of Democracy': BJP Questions Rajasthan Congress' 'drama', Demands Apology

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria alleged that Congress has cheated the people by faking the rift between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. He opined that this "drama" was not in consonance with the pride of Rajasthan. Highlighting the grave COVID-19 situation in the state, the BJP leader called upon Gehlot and Pilot to apologise to the people of the state.

According to him, this entire incident would be perceived as a "mockery of democracy". Earlier in the day, Kataria predicted that the government was unlikely to last for a long time. He declared that BJP would move a no-confidence motion against the Congress government on Friday.

In a statement, BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria said, "Today, the drama of the MLAs belonging to the Chief Minister and Deputy CM being holed up in two different hotels ended with fake happiness and satisfaction. This was witnessed by the people of Rajasthan. Only, the future generations will be able to answer whether this behaviour by the protectors of democracy was in consonance with Rajasthan's pride. Today, people are feeling cheated after seeing the photos of your fake reunion. If that was the end result, why did you start this drama? The people want to ask you questions with over 56,000 COVID-19 patients and over 800 deaths being recorded in Rajasthan. If you have some principles, both of you should apologise to the people. You should introspect on what the country and Rajasthan will say on the mockery of democracy."

Gehlot to seek a vote of confidence

Speaking at the Congress Legislative Party meeting, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced that he would seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly session on Friday. He reportedly assured that the grievances of the disgruntled MLAs will be addressed. Taking a dig at his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Gehlot claimed that the state government could have proved its majority even without the rebel 19 MLAs.

At the same time, he added that such a step would not have brought happiness for Congress. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Dotasra claimed that BJP's British style conspiracy of 'divide and rule' had failed in the state. After the meeting, Congress MLAs returned to Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel.

