BJP To Move No-confidence Motion Against Congress Government In Rajasthan On August 14

In a big development, BJP announced that it would move a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan during the Assembly session on Friday. This assumes significance amid the purported unease in the legislators close to Gehlot on the reconciliation of the Sachin Pilot camp MLAs with Congress. Talking to the media after the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria predicted that the government was unlikely to last for a long time.

Maintaining that there were a lot of differences in the government, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia stated that BJP and its allies would bring in the no-confidence motion if the state government failed to move a motion of confidence on its own. Former CM Vasundhara Raje was also present at the BJP Legislative Party meeting. On the other hand, the Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held at 5 pm later in the day at Gehlot's residence in Jaipur.

Congress achieves breakthrough in containing Rajasthan crisis

Sachin Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

The efforts to ensure the stability of the Congress government bore fruit on Monday when Pilot met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. In an official statement, Congress revealed that the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM expressed his grievances in detail and held a frank, open, and conclusive discussion. Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party. A three-member committee was constituted to address the issues raised by the Pilot camp MLAs and reach an appropriate resolution.

On his arrival in Jaipur, Pilot opined that airing views within the party cannot be perceived as a revolt. He noted that addressing genuine governance issues was critical to avoid Congress' 2013 election debacle where the party bagged only 21 seats in the 200-member Assembly. Highlighting that no one should have a problem with constructive suggestions, Pilot contended that Congress can win the next polls only on fulfilling the demands of the people. While the Rajasthan Deputy CM downplayed the harsh language used by Gehlot, they are yet to formally meet each other after the reconciliation.

