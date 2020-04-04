PM Modi Dials Brazil President Jair Bolaonaro To Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dialled up Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss the novel Coronavirus pandemic and how both countries can join forces to deal with this crisis. Bolsonaro said he requested India's support in the continuity of the supply of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that some say can be used to treat critical COVID-19 cases.

The talk with Brazil's leader is the latest in the list of PM Modi's interaction with world leaders including US President Donald Trump, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the pandemic.

Had a productive telephone conversation with President @jairbolsonaro about how India and Brazil can join forces against the COVID-19 pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

Neste sábado, em contato com o Primeiro-Ministro da Índia, @narendramodi , solicitei apoio na continuidade do fornecimento de insumos farmacêuticos para a produção da hidroxicloroquina. Não mediremos esforços para salvar vidas. 🇧🇷🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/v03Bvti40R — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 4, 2020

READ | Fact Check: Has PM Modi announced that Lockdown will be extended up till May 4?

Coronavirus crisis

The total number of positive cases in India has soared to 3072 while 75 people have died due to the infection. 213 people have either recovered or discharged. The country entered its eleventh day of the three-week shutdown aimed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Brazil, on the other hand, has reported over 9,200 cases and around 370 deaths. The country has imposed several restrictions on travel which Bolsonaro has said he is unwilling to extend citing its effects on the economy.

READ | PM Modi Dials President Trump; Assures 'strength Of India-US Partnership To Fight COVID'