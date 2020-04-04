The Debate
PM Modi Dials Brazil President Jair Bolaonaro To Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic

Politics

PM Modi dialed up Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss the novel Coronavirus pandemic and how both countries can join forces to deal with this crisis.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dialled up Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss the novel Coronavirus pandemic and how both countries can join forces to deal with this crisis. Bolsonaro said he requested India's support in the continuity of the supply of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that some say can be used to treat critical COVID-19 cases.

The talk with Brazil's leader is the latest in the list of PM Modi's interaction with world leaders including US President Donald Trump, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the pandemic.

Coronavirus crisis

The total number of positive cases in India has soared to 3072 while 75 people have died due to the infection. 213 people have either recovered or discharged. The country entered its eleventh day of the three-week shutdown aimed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Brazil, on the other hand, has reported over 9,200 cases and around 370 deaths. The country has imposed several restrictions on travel which Bolsonaro has said he is unwilling to extend citing its effects on the economy. 

