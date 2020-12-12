Mohan Bhagwat To Begin Two-day Tour In Poll-bound Bengal; Interact With Young Achievers

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections next year, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will begin his two-day state visit from Saturday. During his visit, Bhagwat will interact with students and young achievers. The RSS chief's visit comes ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bengal on December 19.

READ: JP Nadda's Convoy Attacked & Vijayvargiya's Windows Shattered; Shah Dials West Bengal DGP

Mohan Bhagwat to visit West Bengal

With Mohan Bhagwat's visit, the RSS is also aiming to cement its position on block-level in West Bengal. Earlier, the RSS chief had visited the state in 2019. Apart from laying the groundwork for RSS, Mohan Bhagwat is also scheduled to meet young achievers who have returned to India and contributed in the fields of Space Research, NASA, Microbiology, Medical Science as a part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' campaign.

The RSS has maintained its presence in Bengal since 1939, but its influence was not widespread during the 34-year tenure of the Left. However, following the Left's defeat in 2011 and after the Modi government came to power at the Center in 2014, the Sangh has been constantly trying to regain its hold in the state ahead of the Bengal elections.

READ: Amit Shah Condemns Attack On BJP Chief J P Nadda's Convoy; Says 'Centre Probing It'

JP Nadda's convoy attacked

Earlier, BJP President J P Nadda had visited the state on December 10. However, stones were hurled at his convoy when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, with scary visuals emerging. Owing to this as well as a purported lapse in Nadda's security, Home Minister Amit Shah dialed the Bengal DGP on Thursday.

READ: WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Opens Up On Dealing With Mamata Govt Amid Attack On Nadda's Convoy