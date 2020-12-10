Amit Shah Condemns Attack On BJP Chief J P Nadda's Convoy; Says 'Centre Probing It'

Taking note of the attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy by alleged Trinamool goons, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, condemned the attack and said that the Centre is taking the attack very seriously. Lashing out at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, he claimed that the state had descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. Earlier in the day, Shah had dialed the Bengal DGP regarding the purported lapse in Nadda's security and the attack on his convoy.

JP Nadda's Convoy attacked & Vijayvargiya's windows shattered; Shah dials West Bengal DGP

Shah: 'Bengal descended into an era of tyranny'

आज बंगाल में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda जी के ऊपर हुआ हमला बहुत ही निंदनीय है, उसकी जितनी भी निंदा की जाये वो कम है।



केंद्र सरकार इस हमले को पूरी गंभीरता से ले रही है। बंगाल सरकार को इस प्रायोजित हिंसा के लिए प्रदेश की शांतिप्रिय जनता को जवाब देना होगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

तृणमूल शासन में बंगाल अत्याचार, अराजकता और अंधकार के युग में जा चुका है।



टीएमसी के राज में पश्चिम बंगाल के अंदर जिस तरह से राजनीतिक हिंसा को संस्थागत कर चरम सीमा पर पहुँचाया गया है, वो लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों में विश्वास रखने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए दु:खद भी है और चिंताजनक भी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

West Bengal police issues statement on security lapse during BJP chief JP Nadda's visit

Nadda's convoy attacked

Earlier in the day, stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, as per visuals. Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

BJP chief Nadda claims 'Will cross 200 seats in Bengal'; slams Mamata's 'intolerance'

Previously, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said that there has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. He alleged that there was no presence of police at his events on Wednesday. Speaking to media, Ghosh said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Mamata Banerjee's administration and informed about the same. Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police has stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. A probe has been ordered into it.

From Education to Agriculture: Here are Modi govt's top policies which changed 2020

Nadda in Bengal

Inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, the saffron party chief J P Nadda, on Wednesday, claimed that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Terming the Trinamool government as 'intolerant', he said that BJP's political workers were being continuously killed and were being passed off as 'suicides'. Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal - kicking off the 'Aar Noi Annay' campaign, attending various programmes aimed to strengthen the party. This is part of Nadda's 120-day tour of the country at various BJP offices, his first such tour since taking charge as party chief.