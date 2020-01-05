Kishan Reddy Starts CAA Outreach Campaign, Says 'govt Working For Development Of Muslims'

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday carried out door-to-door campaign in his Lok Sabha constituency Secunderabad to allay people's fears on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and mobilise support for it. During his campaign, he informed the people that the Narendra Modi government was not against Muslims, it is, in fact, working for their development. He also slammed the Congress for trying to provoke people on CAA and the NCR. The aim of this door-to-door campaign was to allay any apprehensions or misconceptions that people had on the CAA or the NRC.

MoS G Kishan Reddy was accompanied by Telangana BJP chief K. Laxman and other leaders from the party. They clarified that the CAA had no impact on Indian Muslims and that the Opposition parties like the Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were spreading lies about it and were creating a false narrative in the community.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, which aims to grant citizenship to minorities who were persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was explained in detail to the people. Reddy told the people that CAA was enacted to provide citizenship to those refugees that came from these countries due to attacks on minorities. Reddy firmly reinstated that unlike the three nations, India is a secular country and home to people of all religions.

'Come to India, not Italy'

Earlier Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on January 2 had said that Hindus facing religious persecution in Pakistan and Bangladesh will naturally 'come to India' and not go to 'Italy'. "Why are you protesting? Against whom you are protesting? If Hindus from Pakistan and Bangladesh will not come to India then where else they will go, Italy?" Reddy had said.

"Sikhs will not go to Italy. It's our responsibility to give shelter to them and to give them citizenship," he had added.

(With Agency inputs)