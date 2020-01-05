MoS G Kishan Reddy Hits Out At Imran Khan For Criticising RSS Video

The Minister of State, Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy has slammed Pakistan PM for his criticism of the RSS march in Telangana and furthermore targeted Pakistan for sheltering terrorists on its soil. Reddy took a dig at Pakistan for the persecution of minorities in their country and called them out for blaming a "disciplined cultural organisation" like the RSS. He further added that Swayamsevaks have been conducting such marches since 1925.

G Kishan Reddy's response to Pak

A rogue nation which patented genocide by systematic persecution of Hindus in their country and which breeds terror across the world including giving shelter to cannibals like Osama Bin Laden blames a disciplined cultural organisation meant for protecting values.



1/2 https://t.co/NIAmAM8Mfk — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 4, 2020

Read: Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attacked by a mob led by forced-conversion accused's kin

The March of @RSSorg Swayamsevaks has been happening since 1925 and Swayamsevaks have been active; helping the needy and serving our mother land, India, a sovereign, socialist, SECULAR, democratic republic.



2/2 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 4, 2020

Read: Daljeet Singh demands strict action against perpetrators of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara attack

Imran Khan on RSS march

Back in December, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan took to Twitter and shared a video of a purported RSS march. The Pakistani Prime Minister asked the international community to act against the organisation. He claimed that organisations like the RSS want complete annihilation of Muslims in India. Khan also compared the organisation with Hitler's Nazi regime.

The int community should wake up before RSS on the move leads to genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocides. Whenever militias like Hitler's Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide. https://t.co/bnxJknIbO6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2019

Read: Union Min Hardeep Puri calls Nankana Sahib attack 'shameful', highlights need for CAA

Nankana attack

In a shocking incident, a video has emerged on Friday of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Visuals show that the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. As per reports, the mob was led by Mohd. Imran Attari - the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl - Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made till now.

India asks Pak govt to ensure the safety of Sikhs

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs claimed that "members of the minority Sikh community" had been "subjected to acts of violence" in Nankana Sahib. "These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place." The Indian government also called upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

Read: Harbhajan Singh condemns Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack, asks Imran Khan to take action