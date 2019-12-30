Cong Trying To Mislead & Divide People On Communal Lines:G Kishan Reddy On Anti-CAA Stir

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday slammed the Congress party amid the unrest in the country over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Reddy said that the Congress is misleading the minorities and trying to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also appealed to the minorities to not be afraid as the Act does not have a clause against the minorities.

Addressing the media Reddy said, "Congress ís trying to mislead. Why didn't they oppose the NPR in 2015? NPR is almost the same as the old one. Census and NPR are all the same. This NPR is also no different. We have asked for a few more details for the welfare of the people."

MoS appeals to minorities

"Congress has tried to run the country on the divisive line. No communal riot happened in NAMO regime. Congress is misleading minorities everywhere and defaming Modiji. I appeal to all minorities to not fall prey to the misinformation that is being circulated. CAA does not have a single word or clause against the minorities. No Indian or Muslims need to be afraid. If you have any question, ask us and we will answer. Our government will move forward withe everybody, he added.

Earlier on December 23, MoS Reddy slammed the opposition and all others who have been spreading false propaganda against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Reddy took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and called out those who are giving heed to rumours. He also stated that those involved in spreading false propaganda are aiming to divide the citizens based on communal lines. In his tweet, he also stated that those who are paying heed to false propaganda will not achieve anything out of it but, will certainly be remembered in history as 'the perpetrators of their self-conscience.'

Those giving heed to false propaganda with regard to #CAA2019, aimed at dividing our people on communal lines will achieve nothing but will certainly go down in history as the perpetrators of their own self conscience. pic.twitter.com/VzbQQmxxO2 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 23, 2019

