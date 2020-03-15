'No Taxes On Manufacture Of Medicines Related To COVID-19': MoS G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the centre is taking all necessary measures to combat the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. After carrying out a review with officials of MARKFED,CCI,and NAFED in Hyderabad, Reddy said the taxes on manufacturing medicines related to deadly COVID-19 have been lifted.

"We are conducting a review with the authorities every day and alerting them. There are no taxes on the manufacture of medicines related to Coronavirus. The Central government will take all steps to stop the virus from spreading. The Center has been talking to all state officials from time to time. The Central government is taking all necessary steps in fighting the coronavirus."

Speaking about the crisis faced by farmers over the purchase of livestock, the MoS for Home Affairs said the Ministry has discussed the issue of farmers with the authorities on the purchase of crops and cotton. The Centre is further willing to buy 25 per cent of the production from the Telangana government.

Reddy lists out State-wise helpline numbers to contain the spread of COVID-19

Amid the growing positive cases of Coronavirus in India, the government has stepped up its preventive measures against the deadly virus. Along with the centre, the state governments have also augmented their preventive measures. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy has shared a list of helpline numbers for all the states and union territories across the country.

The @narendramodi government is taking all necessary measures to reduce the impact of #COVID19 in India.

Here’s the list of Helpline numbers for all States and Union Territories, please save and share.#HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/56RdgdDTsR — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) March 13, 2020

The number of Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 107 as of Sunday. The novel coronavirus has killed two people in the country. Last week, the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.

