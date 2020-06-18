Centre Steps Up Ladakh Infra Meetings With BRO & ITBP Amid China's Clash Belligerence

To keep a check on infrastructure situation post the June 15 face-off in the Galwan valley, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has organised a meeting with the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) and other border organisations on Thursday. Amid diplomatic talks ongoing with China the MHA has decided to continue holding meetings with Border Road Organisations and the Central Public Works Department involved in the infrastructural development in Ladakh and areas close to the Indo-China Border.

In recent times, India has been actively engaging in expanding development in the Ladakh region by building roads through the Galwan valley into Shyok, something that has raised apprehensions in China especially after India built Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO), a feeder road to improve its defence along the Galwan heights.

On Wednesday, the special train that was to carry 1,600 migrant workers on their way to Leh from Dumka in Jharkhand for construction work of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was cancelled keeping in mind the safety of the workers. The first train had already reached Leh on June 13.

The last meeting between the MHA and the border forces was held on Wednesday and another meeting is scheduled on Thursday where various infrastructure-related issues will be discussed even amid tensions at the LAC.

MEA rejects China's claim over Galwan valley

India on Wednesday took strong exception to China claiming sovereignty over the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh, saying its "exaggerated and untenable claims" are in contrary to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava's response came after China claimed that the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh is a part of its territory.

PM Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the army personnel martyred in the clash with the Chinese troops and said the armed forces have always shown remarkable courage and steadfastly protected India's sovereignty.

"Tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives protecting our nation in eastern Ladakh. Their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

