'Should've Discussed How To Overcome Hardships Post Lockdown:' Gehlot On PM-CM Meeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed his disappointment over the meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Gehlot remarked that the Centre's plan to help states overcome the hardships post lockdown should have been discussed in the meeting but were not. This is was the first virtual meeting of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers after the Centre announced 'Unlock 1' in an attempt to dilute the Coronavirus consequent lockdown.

"Disappointed to see that in today’s VC with Hon’ble PM, challenges and limitations of Centre and state have not been discussed," Gehlot said in a tweet.

How Centre will help states overcome hardships after Lockdown should have been discussed. @PMOIndia — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 17, 2020

All states by now know the best practices to deal with COVID-19. Disappointed to see that in today’s VC with Hon’ble PM, challenges and limitations of Centre and state have not been discussed. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 17, 2020

'Need to ramp up testing:' PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India has been able to fight COVID-19 and control its spread because of the timely measures taken by Central and state governments. Interacting with Chief Ministers of over a dozen states and union territories, PM Modi noted that the rising rate of recoveries of COVID-19 patients have kept the outbreak under control and stressed on the need to further boost the test, trace, isolate, and treatment strategy.

The PM also noted that the outbreak of coronavirus in big states and big cities like Mumbai and Delhi is large but expressed confidence that the situation will be under control.

"I had detailed discussions on 'Unlock 1' yesterday (with states/UTs). Its a fact that the outbreak of coronavirus in big states and big cities is large. In some cities, a more dense population, small houses, lack of physical distancing in roads and lanes, the daily commute of thousands of people, have all made the fight against the epidemic more challenging. Yet, the determination of the people, the proactiveness of the local administration, and the dedication of our Corona Warriors has allowed us to keep the situation under control," said PM Modi.

(with inputs from ANI)