MP Bypolls: BJP MP Scindia Says 'MLAs Ready For Janseva' As BJP Leads In 21 Of 28 Seats

As BJP leads in 21 seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday, wished his loyalists who were in poll fray for securing a win. Thanking voters for placing trust in his loyalists, he said the MLAs are ready for 'public work (Jan Seva)'. The State assembly's 28 seats went to by-polls on November 3 and counting is currently underway.

Scindia: 'Winners ready of Janseva'

Meanwhile, ex-CM Kamal Nath aid he will accept any result. Awaiting the final count, he had warned Congress workers to be vigilant of 'BJP's deception'. Sources state that all 87 Congress MLAs have been told to stay back in Bhopal on November 10, as ex-CM Kamal Nath will chair a legislative meeting on November 11.

Scindia's ferocious rallies

Leading the charge in getting his loyalists re-elected, Scindia has time and again targeted Kamal Nath and veteran Congress MP Digvijaya Singh in his many campaigns across MP. He has often claimed that Kamal Nath put the Madhya Pradesh government office (Vallabh Bhavan) under lockdown for 15 months. Critiquing Kamal Nath, Scindia claimed that Congress has always done fraudulent politics by cheating the people, doing corruption and illegal mining work. Congress has termed Scindia a 'traitor' and 'blackmailer'. Congress has not been as vociferous in its by-poll campaigning as BJP.

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Several more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 28 seats in the Assembly.

Scindia's rebellion paid off with 12 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in July's cabinet expansion. Apart from these 12, two rebel MLAs -Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput had already been sworn in shortly after CM Shivraj Chouhan took oath, while Scindia himself has been elected to the Rajya Sabha. In the bypolls, all 14 ministers were in the poll fray. To remain in power with a majority on its own, BJP requires to win 9 seats in the bypolls.