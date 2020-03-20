'Devaluation Of Democratic Values': CM Kamal Nath Submits Resignation Letter To MP Guv

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday submitted his resignation letter to Governor Lalji Tandon. In his resignation letter, Kamal Nath called the developments in Madhya Pradesh in the last 2 weeks a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles.

Kamal Nath has submitted his resignation to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. His letter states "All that has happened in Madhya Pradesh in the last two weeks is a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles." pic.twitter.com/agzKBsdbxh — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

READ | MASSIVE: Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister before floor-test; slams BJP

In his resignation letter submitted to the Governor, Kamal Nath spoke about how he has always given importance to democratic values in his political career."In the 40 years of my social life, I have always believed in the sincerity of politics and I have always given importance to Democratic value. Whatever has been happening in Madhya Pradesh for the past 2 weeks is a new chapter of the devaluation of democratic values," the letter said.

"I am submitting my resignation letter from the post of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. I would also like to convey my good wishes to the new Chief Minister of the State. The new Chief Minister shall always have my contribution and support for the development of Madhya Pradesh," the letter added.

READ | BJP issues first response after Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Kamal Nath's resignation

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced his resignation as the CM of the state ahead of the floor test in the state Assembly. During his speech, Kamal Nath slammed the BJP for keeping Congress MLAs as hostages. On the eve of Kamal Nath's resignation, Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati had accepted the resignations of 16 remaining Congress MLAs, taking the half-way mark in the Assembly to 103.

Speaking to media Kamal Nath said, "In 15 months, it was my endeavour to give a new direction to the State, change the picture of the State. What was my fault? What was my fault in these 15 months? The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru...The truth will come out. People will not forgive them. (BJP sochti hai ki mere Pradesh ko hara kar ke khud jeet jaaegi )(BJP thinks that they can defeat MP and win themselves). They can never do that."

READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia makes a MASSIVE statement as Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM

READ | 'BJP's foul toppling game successful', says NCP's Majeed Memon as Kamal Nath resigns