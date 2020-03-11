MP Congress Makes Confident Noises Despite Scindia-camp MLAs' Resignations; Slams BJP

Despite the political debacle of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs, the state Congress unit on Wednesday said that the entire Congress party is "united" while attacking the BJP asserted that BJP's "divide and rule" conspiracy will not succeed.

"The entire Congress is united. The Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh is completely united and secure. The BJP's "divide and rule" conspiracy will never succeed. All our MLAs consider their accountability, duty and morality towards the people of the state," the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit tweeted.

पूरी कांग्रेस एक है:



मध्य प्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ जी के नेतृत्व में बनी कांग्रेस सरकार पूरी तरह से एकजुट और सुरक्षित है।



बीजेपी की “फूट डालो, राज करो” की साज़िश कभी कामयाब नहीं होगी। हमारे सभी विधायक प्रदेश की जनता के प्रति जवाबदारी, अपना फ़र्ज़ और नैतिकता समझते हैं। pic.twitter.com/Xtk9tOohBc — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 11, 2020

Confidence despite losing 22 MLAs

Despite losing at least 22 MLAs which poses a genuine threat to the Kamal Nath government, the Congress is still hopeful and asserting confidence of proving a majority in the floor test. However, the numbers seem to go against them. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Congress has sent two of its leaders -- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs who are lodged in a hotel there and have resigned from the state Legislative Assembly.

Scindia - Nath feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Moreover, he allegedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

