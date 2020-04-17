MP Govt To Give Rs 10,000 To Doctors Treating COVID-19 Patients: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that Rs 10,000 will be given to doctors who are risking their lives to treat COVID-19 patients every day.

"Doctors those who are treating COVID-19 patients, an amount of Rs 10 thousand will be given to them," announced Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh as a district has recorded over 987 cases to date. Out of these, 64 people have recovered and been discharged. The state has also had 53 people losing their life due to COVID-19. There are 6 districts which have been listed as coronavirus hotspot districts in Madhya Pradesh

MP Govt issues deadline for bonded doctors

The Madhya Pradesh government directed a number of doctors to reach Indore by 5.30 pm on Friday, failing which the government will take strict action against them under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Indore has become a major COVID-19 hotspot in the state. On April 11, about 32 senior doctors and 70 bonded doctors were asked to reach Indore at the earliest as the city witnessed the number of COVID-19 positive cases rising at an alarming rate. However, by April 15 only one bonded doctor had reached Indore.

The state administration on Wednesday released a list of doctors who had been asked to rush to the city immediately and Health Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Kidwai warned them of invoking ESMA against them if they violate the order.

The government has already invoked ESMA on April 8 as a result of which, the health, ambulance, sale and transport of medicines and medical equipment, water and electricity, food and drinking water and security among 10 services have been considered as essential. Action can be taken against employees working in these sectors for refusing to work under the testing times.

