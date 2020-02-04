Rahul Gandhi Needs To Learn ABC Of Economy Before Criticising Govt: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

On Tuesday, Union Minorities Affair Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him to first "learn the A,B,C of India's economy" before commenting on it. He stated that Rahul Gandhi had "no knowledge" about the reality of India hence continued to pass "illogical statements."

While talking about the Finance MInister's speech on the Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi said, "It describes the government quite well. It (the budget speech) was more than 2 hours 45 minutes. Lot of repetition, lot of rambling, nothing concrete so its the mindset of the government. All talk, all talk, all talk, nothing happening but the country is suffering."

"Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge about the reality of India. He needs to first learn the A,B,C of Indian economy. Till he gains this knowledge, he will continue to give such kind of illogical statements on the Indian economy," Naqvi said in response.

'Mamata didi needs to do some actual work'

Naqvi also did not mince any words when it came to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He accused her of doing nothing besides "criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi" as well as the BJP-led centre. In a recent statement, the West Bengal Chief Minister evoked both 'Mahabharata' to hit out at archrival BJP calling BJP a "party of Dussasanas". Continuing to voice her opposition to the proposed country-wide NRC, she also wondered whether the BJP-led government at the Centre would throw her out of the country because she do not have her mother's birth certificate.

"Mamata didi needs to do some actual work as people are more interested in seeing her work," said Naqvi.

Naqvi also attacked the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that he practises "secularism" in the manner where he "wears a topi inside a room and tilak while on road."

(With Agency Inputs)

