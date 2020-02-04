BJP Suggests Stand-up Comedy To Rahul Gandhi For 'Youth Dream Of Unemployment' Faux-pas

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s Karnataka unit, on Tuesday, posted a video of the former Congress President on their official Twitter handle. In the caption, BJP asked the Congress MP to take up stand-up comedy. This comes after Gandhi was giving a speech at the ‘Yuva Aakrosh’ rally in Rajasthan on January 28.

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi

Dear @RahulGandhi,



Please consider joining Bollywood as a Stand-up Comedian.



You never know, it might launch your next career ! ! ! #RahulJokes pic.twitter.com/SQ3CnTG5kz — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 4, 2020

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was speaking about the lack of job opportunities in the country. He claimed that the Indian youth just attends colleges and universities to dream of unemployment in the future. Gandhi said, “Aaj, Hindustan ka Yuva college, university mei jaakar padhta hai aur berozgaari ka sapna dekhta hai.”

Netizens have a field day

Netizens had a field day over the videos. A few users recalled Rahul Gandhi’s mistakes in his past speeches. Whereas, others asked the BJP handle to be mindful of PM Modi’s respect. Some netizens also advised him to stay in politics instead.

this morning i got up at night — The Spin News Network (@TheNewSpin) February 4, 2020

Read: Bhima Koregaon: Rahul Gandhi slams case transfer, says 'NIA can't erase resistance'

Here’s some free advice - Be mindful of the fact that your content reflects the sentiments and ideologies of our Prime Minister, who I want to respect. Try something less petty and more dignified maybe? — Apurva Hendi (@ApurvaHendi) February 4, 2020

Read: '7.5% & 3.5%' to '3.5% & 7.5%': Rahul Gandhi writes off Budget 2020, says govt has no idea

Read: 'You never know, might just start the economy': Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi's Yoga routine

No, he should remain in politics. Political comedians are hard to find — ARINDAM CHAKRABORTY (@ARI_CHAK) February 4, 2020

Read: Rahul Gandhi snubs question on absent 'Opposition'; challenges PM Modi to hold dialogue