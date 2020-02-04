Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

BJP Suggests Stand-up Comedy To Rahul Gandhi For 'Youth Dream Of Unemployment' Faux-pas

Politics

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, BJP posted a video of the former Cong President & asks him to take up stand-up comedy for 'Youth dream of unemployment' faux-pas.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
BJP

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s Karnataka unit, on Tuesday, posted a video of the former Congress President on their official Twitter handle. In the caption, BJP asked the Congress MP to take up stand-up comedy. This comes after Gandhi was giving a speech at the ‘Yuva Aakrosh’ rally in Rajasthan on January 28.  

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi 

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was speaking about the lack of job opportunities in the country. He claimed that the Indian youth just attends colleges and universities to dream of unemployment in the future. Gandhi said, “Aaj, Hindustan ka Yuva college, university mei jaakar padhta hai aur berozgaari ka sapna dekhta hai.”

Netizens have a field day 

Netizens had a field day over the videos. A few users recalled Rahul Gandhi’s mistakes in his past speeches. Whereas, others asked the BJP handle to be mindful of PM Modi’s respect. Some netizens also advised him to stay in politics instead. 

Read: Bhima Koregaon: Rahul Gandhi slams case transfer, says 'NIA can't erase resistance'

Read: '7.5% & 3.5%' to '3.5% & 7.5%': Rahul Gandhi writes off Budget 2020, says govt has no idea

Read: 'You never know, might just start the economy': Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi's Yoga routine

Read: Rahul Gandhi snubs question on absent 'Opposition'; challenges PM Modi to hold dialogue

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BACHCHAN REACTS ON SUN'S SURFACE
BJP TAKES A JIBE AT RAHUL GANDHI
ARMAAN & ANISSA'S VARMALA CEREMONY
MAHA CM: RE. 1 HEALTHCARE SCHEME
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
NUSHRAT BHARUCHA LAUDED