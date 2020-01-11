The Debate
PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Oman Sultan Qaboos

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to his Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, one of the Middle East's longest-serving rulers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to his Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, one of the Middle East's longest-serving rulers. As per International media, Sultan Qaboos bin died on Friday at the age of 79 and the Gulf state's high military council called on the ruling family to convene to choose a successor. It was also reported that Qaboos had been unwell for years and had also spent a week in Belgium undergoing medical treatment in early December.

PM Modi in his post described as Sultan Qaboos bin a visionary leader who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. 

Read: PM Modi greets BJP Veteran Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation," Modi wrote on Twitter. He said the sultan was a beacon of peace for the region and the world.

Read: PM Modi calls French Prez Macron; discuss bilateral issues, global situation

3-days of official mourning declared

Reportedly, three days of official mourning have been declared, with flags flown at half-mast for 40 days for the Western-backed Qaboos. Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said ruled since 1970 with the help of former colonial power Britain. In a official statement by the state media, the high military council called on Oman's ruling family council to convene to choose a new ruler.

The death of the statesman comes at the backdrop of heightened tension in the region between Iran and the United States and U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. However, Oman shares friendly ties with Washington and Tehran.

Read: West Bengal artists, academicians write to PM Modi in support of CAA

Read: PM Modi highlights growth in India-US ties, conveys New Year wishes to Trump

(with inputs from agencies)

