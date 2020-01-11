PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Oman Sultan Qaboos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to his Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, one of the Middle East's longest-serving rulers. As per International media, Sultan Qaboos bin died on Friday at the age of 79 and the Gulf state's high military council called on the ruling family to convene to choose a successor. It was also reported that Qaboos had been unwell for years and had also spent a week in Belgium undergoing medical treatment in early December.

PM Modi in his post described as Sultan Qaboos bin a visionary leader who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world. pic.twitter.com/7QnGhM5lNA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

3-days of official mourning declared

Reportedly, three days of official mourning have been declared, with flags flown at half-mast for 40 days for the Western-backed Qaboos. Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said ruled since 1970 with the help of former colonial power Britain. In a official statement by the state media, the high military council called on Oman's ruling family council to convene to choose a new ruler.

The death of the statesman comes at the backdrop of heightened tension in the region between Iran and the United States and U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. However, Oman shares friendly ties with Washington and Tehran.

(with inputs from agencies)