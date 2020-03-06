'My Ministers Not For Sale, They Believe In Politics Of Principles': CM Kamal Nath Attacks

The high voltage political drama refuses to slow down in Madhya Pradesh as Chief Minister attacked the BJP on Friday and said that his ministers are not for sale and reiterated that the Congress believes in the politics of principles and service. He added that is should be ensured that the standards of politics "do not drop"

While speaking at a community programme in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said, "My ministers are not for sale. They believe in the politics of principles and service. We (Congress) create our identity on politics we can be proud of and firmly say that we are from the state of Madhya Pradesh." He added, "Today, we have to make sure the standards of politics do not drop."

The comments come days after the Congress alleged that the BJP was trying to poach legislators in the state. Earlier in the day, on Kamal Nath's instructions, Digvijaya Singh reached Bhopal. He again accused the BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down Kamal Nath government and added that the state government is "safe". He also added that there was 'no problem' within the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

"It is not Operation Lotus, but Operation Money bag. Big, big bags (of money).There is no problem within the (Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh) government. I came here after the Chief Minister asked me to. Our government is 100% safe." The Congress leader also told media in Bhopal that cabinet expansion will be done after the budget session of the assembly. "State Cabinet expansion should be done after the budget session of the assembly."

On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government in the state. However, the BJP denied any move to topple the Nath government and asked the ruling party to keep its own house in order.

After the 2018 Assembly polls, Congress, which had secured 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had won 109 seats in the state Assembly.

