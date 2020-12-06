West Bengal BJP's Dilip Ghosh Invites TMC Cadres To Join Party; Assures Them 'due Respect'

Promising seats to TMC cadres if they join BJP, party's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said that TMC treats its cadres like 'Karamcharis'. Hitting out at the TMC government in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh said that there is no scope of rising in their political career if the TMC cadres continue to stay in TMC. While addressing a rally in East Midnapore, BJP president said that it is only BJP, which has created leaders like him, who had come from the family of farmers.

Dilip Ghosh said, “Leaders like Suvendu Adhikari who are in TMC will remain as a ‘karamchari’. It’s only BJP who created leaders like me who came from a family of farmers. There are many like me in the BJP who became MLA, MP and national leaders.”

Dilip Ghosh asks TMC leaders to join BJP

Pointing towards BJP vice-president Mukul Roy, the BJP leader said that the party has made Mukul Roy a national leader, whereas Suvendu babu will always remain a 'karamchari' in TMC. He also said that if TMC cadres will join BJP, they will get due respect and position in the party. Speaking about Suvendu's plan to joining BJP, Mukul Roy said, "Suvendu is a product of mass movements. The dilemma over this issue will be clear in a day or two."

Earlier on Saturday, Ghosh alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation is involved in corruption and the people are "frustrated" with the ruling party. He also said that there are misrule and corruption everywhere in West Bengal. People have lost faith in this government. "People of West Bengal have started believing the BJP leadership," he added.

Responding to Ghosh's comment, TMC leader Kinal Ghosh said, "Suvendu Adhikari got adequate respect and position in TMC. He was TMC MP, MLA, State minister and chairperson of a couple of public service boards. BJP is talking rubbish. It was BJP who showed video clips of Suvendu Adhikari in Narada sting case. Now Suvendu babu has to decide who gave him respect and who disrespected him.”

