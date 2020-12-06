Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Meets State BJP In-charge, Likely To Discuss Cabinet Expansion

Amid talks of a possible cabinet-expansion soon, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be holding a meeting with state BJP in-charge and National General Secretary Arun Singh at his residence on Sunday afternoon. As per sources, the issue of the Cabinet expansion is likely to be brought up at the lunch meeting.

Notably, Arun Singh's meeting with CM Yediyurappa comes shortly before his departure to Delhi, where he is likely to meet the party high-command to mull over the long-pending expansion, as per sources. The Karnataka Chief Minister has been facing a lot of flak by the opposition over the delay in the cabinet expansion which has not been finalized even as Yediyurappa completes a year-and-a-half into his term.

Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle soon?

On November 21, Yediyurappa had announced that cabinet expansion in Karnataka will take place within three days. Even as BJP high-command kept Yediyurappa waiting, the Chief Minister has said that he will finalize the list in three days and a program will be planned thereafter for the swearing-in of new Ministers. However, the date passed by.

Later on November 29, Yediyurappa remarked that the Cabinet expansion may take some more time as the higher commands were yet to hold talks regarding the reshuffling. "We have to wait (for Cabinet expansion)," he said as he left for Chitradurga.

On November 18, Yediyurappa had met BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi to discuss the cabinet reshuffle, following which he had said the party national president has sought a couple of days time to consult other leaders on the matter.

Several aspirants, including 8-time MLA Umesh Katti, who were not included in the cabinet previously, also Chief ministers political secretary MP Renukacharya, among others, have met Yediyurappa pitching for their induction into the cabinet. While several of the old guards like Katti are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like AH Vishwanath, R Shankar, and MTB Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

(With Agency Inputs)