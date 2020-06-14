'Will Always Be Remembered': Nagaland CM 'shocked' Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio remembered the former's love and generous contribution to the people of Nagaland. Bollywood actor and television star Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling from his Bandra home on Sunday.

Shocked and saddened by the demise, Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter and recalled Sushant's visit to Nagaland and apprised that the late actor personally handed over a cheque to him when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018.

Shocked & saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He personally handed over a cheque to me when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018. His love & generous contribution to the people of Nagaland will always be remembered. May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/KQ5EHl5K2K — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 14, 2020

READ: Sushant Singh passes away: Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, other stars shocked by news

Politicians mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sources report that some medical prescriptions have been recovered by the police. Prima facie, the actor's death has been ruled out as suicide by hanging. An accidental death report has been registered. Several politicians have expressed their disbelief and sorrow at the loss. Moreover, Bollywood stars and sportspersons across the nation have expressed their loss and condoled Rajput's near and dear ones.

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

He was just 34. And famous. He appeared confident and happy too!



But we seriously don’t know the struggles everyone is going through. We need to connect with each other. Life is too beautiful to commit suicide 🙏🏻 Let’s be strong for each other! #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/rvQgdM4zqd — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 14, 2020

Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of talented & brilliant actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



This unfortunate death of a young & successful individual brings issues related to mental health, particularly in these times, to the fore.

RIP. pic.twitter.com/AA74rbAlCR — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 14, 2020

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput dead: Akshay Kumar expresses shock over actor's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput dead: Mumbai Police at actor's residence; no suicide note found yet