'Will Always Be Remembered': Nagaland CM 'shocked' Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio remembered the former's love & generous contribution to the people of Nagaland

Sushant Singh Rajput

After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio remembered the former's love and generous contribution to the people of Nagaland.  Bollywood actor and television star Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling from his Bandra home on Sunday. 

Shocked and saddened by the demise, Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter and recalled Sushant's visit to Nagaland and apprised that the late actor personally handed over a cheque to him when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018. 

Politicians mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's death 

Sources report that some medical prescriptions have been recovered by the police. Prima facie, the actor's death has been ruled out as suicide by hanging. An accidental death report has been registered. Several politicians have expressed their disbelief and sorrow at the loss. Moreover, Bollywood stars and sportspersons across the nation have expressed their loss and condoled Rajput's near and dear ones.

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

