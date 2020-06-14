Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Akshay Kumar Expresses Shock Over Actor's Demise

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entire entertainment industry into a great shock. Scores of celebrities thronged the social media and expressed the grief over the heartbreaking news. Akshay Kumar took to his social media and mourned the death of the 34-year-old actor who was reportedly found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar mourns the loss

Akshay Kumar who was shocked and heartbroken after hearing the news of the demise and recalled a sweet memory regarding the actor. Akshay shared the post on his Twitter handle and wrote that he remembered praising the stellar acting Sushant in his last outing Chhichhore to his friend Sajid Nadiadwala who was the producer of the film. He also wrote how much he enjoyed watching the actor and also wished to be a part of the film. At last, he offered prayers to the departing soul of the talented actor and also offered strength to his family to bear the huge loss.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Apart from the actor, others also poured in their tribute to the actor. Ajay Devgn also paid tribute to the actor on his Twitter handle and wrote, “The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace.” The Mumbai police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

