Sushant Singh passes away: Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, other stars shocked by news

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput left the celebrities of the film industry in shock. As reports of the actor committing suicide surfaced, several stars expressed their grief and shock on social media.

Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aftab Shivdasani, Pulkit Samrat, Amit Trivedi, Armaan Malik, and many other stars were those who reacted on Twitter. From being ‘extremely disturbed’ to being ‘gutted’, the stars were at a loss of words over the news.

Here are the reactions

Cant believe this news ... Can’t believe what’s happening... why did he have to do this ... ??? Shaking and sinking ... — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 14, 2020

Hands are shaking... Gutted. Why buddy? Why? Devastated. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 14, 2020

I can’t process anything right now. I’m shook. @itsSSR. No more. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput unbelievable..I don’t know how to react..shocked beyond words..rest in peace — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) June 14, 2020

Many other stars from the film industry like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and other stars also mourned his loss.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The Mumbai Police confirmed the news to Republic TV. He was 34.

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

