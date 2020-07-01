WATCH: CM Jagan's New 1068-strong Andhra Ambulance Fleet Stretches Beyond Visual Range

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas has announced that the state will launch a total of 1068 ambulances with service numbers 104 and 108 which would be available for all mandals of the state. All 676 mandals will get one 108 ambulance, 412 out of which are new vehicles. Similarly, 656 new 104 ambulances will also provide services. In total, 1068 new vehicles will be available in service for public health.

He added that the new vehicles with ultra-modern equipment cost the government a total of Rs 201 crores. Elaborating on the ambulances, he said that ‘108’ service ambulances were divided into three categories. The first criteria, which comprises of 104 ambulances would have advance life support equipment.

104 vehicles would go in every mandal

In the second criteria, there are 282 ambulances which would have the basic life support systems and the third criteria would have 26 vehicles all with neonatal equipment. In addendum, the '104' vehicles will go in every village in all mandals, at least once in every month.

This comes as that the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu, hitting out at CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP government, condemned the alleged 'complacent' attitude amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Naidu while addressing the party MLAs and senior leaders at an online meeting alleged that the COVID numbers have spiked by 400 per cent in the last five weeks.

"On the other hand, there were no facilities for the necessary beds and ventilators in hospitals. Even now, the doctors were not being given PPE protection kits," alleged the TDP leaders. Furthermore, the TDP leader accused the ruling party in the state of not creating adequate awareness. They blamed that, "government's negligence compelled the doctors at Visakhapatnam ENT Hospital to hold a protest for not being provided PPE kits.

Image credits: AP