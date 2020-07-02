Andhra: Social Distancing Goes For A Toss As YSRCP Leaders Welcome New Ambulances

YSR Congress Party leaders on Wednesday inaugurated the newly launched ambulances with service numbers 104 and 108 for service in East Godavari and Rajahmundry city of Andhra Pradesh. However, while welcoming the ambulances, the ruling party workers violated social distancing norms implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A large number of people gathered, danced on popular songs, and burst firecrackers to celebrate the launch. A local said that the police present at the occasion did not take any action against YSRCP leaders as they flouted the safety norms.

‘Fraud in the name of ambulance services’

Earlier, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K Pattabhiram had slammed the Andhra Pradesh Government alleging that the ruling party has committed another fraud in the name of 104 and 108 ambulance services.

Pattabhiram questioned whether CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a birthday gift of Rs 307 crores project to MP V Vijayasai Reddy, his ‘co-accused in a corruption case’.

"The ambulances project contract was given to Vijayasai Reddy's in-law Ramprasad Reddy's Aurobindo Foundation with a premeditated plan to plunder huge public money under the garb of extending medical services to the poor people. For this, the Government has stooped down to the extent of changing the clauses in judicial review," said Pattabhiram.

(With agency inputs)

