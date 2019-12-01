Nana Patole Elected Unopposed As Speaker Of Maharashtra Assembly

In a dramatic turn of events, Maha Vikas Aghadi Speaker nominee Nana Patole has been elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday. This development occurred after BJP withdrew its nominee Kisan Kathore out of the race citing it did not want any controversy in the Speaker election. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government had nominated the Congress leader unanimously on Saturday ahead of the floor test.

BJP pulls out of Speaker race

Announcing that the BJP will be pulling out of the Speaker race, BJP state President Chandrakant Patil said that the Speaker will be elected unopposed. He added that Fadnavis had decided to withdraw its nominee keeping in mind the decorum of the post. Moreover, he said that the BJP did not wish to create any controversy in the Speaker election.

"Todays election of the speaker will be unopposed. The leader of the opposition has withdrawn its leader's name on looking at the decorum of the post. BJP has withdrawn the name of its nominee from the speaker's post. Last night, leaders from the govt requested that there should be no controversy on this. We had nominated the name of Kisan Kathori who had secured maximum votes," he said.

Maha Vikas Aghadi wins floor test

Two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to the Supreme Court's order.

Uddhav takes oath as 1st Thackeray CM

The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM on November 30 at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

