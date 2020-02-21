AP: Nara Lokesh Declares Family Assets, Throws A Challenge At YSRCP Govt To Prove It Wrong

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday announced the assets of his family, including that of his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and challenged the ruling YSRCP government to prove the amount is more than what he has declared.

"This is the ninth consecutive year in which we are declaring our assets. This process of declaring assets was started by Chandrababu Naidu. We will continue this irrespective of whether we are in power or not. It is important to do so to bring transparency in the system. The current administration came into power almost nine months back. They are unable to prove anything. The value of the assets have been declared at the acquisition cost," he said.

Lokesh said that the net assets of Chandrababu Naidu is Rs 387.1 lakhs, while that of his mother Nara Bhuvaneshwari is Rs 3,958.10 lakhs. His own net assets stood at Rs 1,900.30 lakhs and that of his wife is Rs 1,159.39 lakhs. Lokesh also disclosed the total assets of Nara Devansh to be Rs 1,942.16 lakhs and that of Nirvana Holdings Pvt Ltd — a firm owned by the family — as Rs 910.96 lakhs.

Lokesh claimed that the ruling YSRCP have not been able to prove allegations of TDP's links with insider trading and acquiring lands through benami, even after completion of nine months period which means TDP has done nothing wrong.

"The saddest part is that the person making the allegations has 11 charge sheets on him. CBI has clearly stated that he has stolen Rs 43,000 crore from the state. Why are they not responding? Why do you not declare the assets like us? At the acquisition price, just like us," he added.

Speaking of the IT raids on people close to TDP, he reiterated that nothing has been proven against the former personal secretary of Naidu.

(With ANI inputs)

