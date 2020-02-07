'TDP Regime Left Huge Debt For YSRCP Govt,' Says Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Thursday alleged that the former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government led by N Chandrababu Naidu left crores of debt which the YSRCP government is settling now.

He also stated that the TDP government left pending bills that were to be paid as subsidies, to power companies, and to hospitals. Buggana Rajendranath further alleged that loans of crores were taken to carry out welfare schemes at the time of elections.

Speaking at a press conference, the YSRCP leader said, "Earlier TDP govt had left Rs 3,500 crores debts to us. They left the subsidies to be given to industries in pending. Chandrababu Naidu had issued tenders for works worth lakhs of crores of rupees without approval from the finance department. He had taken loans of Rs 20,000 crores from civil supplies department and distributed to welfare scheme, just days before elections," he added.

READ | YSRCP MP Rubbishes Rumours Of Kia Motors Planning To Move Out Of Andhra Pradesh

The state finance minister said that the TDP regime left pending bills worth Rs 40,000 crores, as they did not make payments to power companies, and hospitals, adding that the YSCRP government is clearing all their dues.

The state Finance Minister also said that after Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the Chief Minister's office, investments worth Rs 15,600 crore came into Andhra Pradesh.

"From June 2019 till date, investments worth Rs 15,600 crores came into Andhra Pradesh. Companies are ready for production, with another Rs 8,000 crores investments. Lands are allocated to 1051 companies," he said.

READ | TDP, BJP & PDF Finalise Panel Members To Study Bills On Andhra's Three-capital Formation

'YSR Pension Kanuka' Scheme

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government initiated a doorstep pension delivery scheme across the state, under which, various welfare pensions are being delivered at the doorstep of the pensioners. The state government said that it has taken up the "YSR Pension Kanuka" initiative to end the struggles of old people who find it difficult to go to the pension office.

Also, the age for old age pensioners (OAP) has been reduced from 65 to 60 years. With the increase in the pensioners, the list of beneficiaries has gone up to 54.64 lakh this year. The Disabled Pensions (DP) will be Rs 3,000 per month, while the CKDU/Dialysis Pensions will receive Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, the state government has said.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati Farmers Meet CM; Appeal To Abolish CRDA & To Develop Villages

READ | Andhra Govt Launches 'YSR Pension Kanuka' Scheme To Deliver Pension At People's Doorstep

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)