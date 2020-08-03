Narottam Mishra Reacts To Digvijaya's Tweet On Ayodhya; Accuses Him Of Creating Problems

Hitting out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his insensitive tweet, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra accused the former of creating problems. Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh put out a deeply insensitive tweet, hitting out at the priests of Ayodhya and the BJP for 'ignoring the rules of Sanatan dharma.

Taking an apparent jibe on Congress over constant criticism over the construction of Ram Mandir, Mishra said that whenever something good happens, the 'Asurs' always create obstacles.

"We've been seeing since time immemorial, whenever something good is happening, 'Asurs' try to create problems. Digvijaya is doing the same," he told ANI.

Digvijaya Politicises BJP And Ayodhya Trust Leaders Getting COVID

In a 6-point list, the Congress leader alleged that the party and the priests at Ayodhya were suffering the repercussions of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma and were either being tested positive for Coronavirus or were losing their lives to the disease.

Stooping to a new low to politicise the Ramh Chouhan along with several priests of Ayodhya had tested positive for Corona. The Congress leader also claimed that BJP lead Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, Digvijaya Singh quoted how Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP CMs and leaders like BS Yediyurappa, Shivraj Singer Kamal Rani Varun's demise was an indicator of how the party was facing the brunt of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma.

सनातन हिंदू धर्म की मान्यताओं को नज़र अंदाज करने का नतीजा।

१- राम मंदिर के समस्त पुजारी कोरोना पोजिटिव

२- उत्तर प्रदेश की मंत्री कमला रानी वरुण का कोरोना से स्वर्गवास

३- उत्तर प्रदेश के भाजपा अध्यक्ष कोरोना पोजिटिव अस्पताल में। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

