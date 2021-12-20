National Conference Says It Won't Be Signatory To Delimitation Commission's Draft For J&K

The National Conference (NC) on Monday expressed its resentment over the draft of the Delimitation Commission, stating that the party will not be a signatory to the report. Countering Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh's statements, NC alleged that Singh was 'misrepresenting and distorting facts with malicious intention'. "We have clearly expressed our resentment over the draft of the Delimitation Commission, the biased process of seat-sharing. The party will not be a signatory to this report," it stated.

Earlier today, Jitendra Singh had said that all associated members regardless of parties, had appreciated work done by Delimitation Commission. Speaking to reporters he shared that NC members were also 'satisfied' by the parameters followed by the Commission. "The Commission has come out with a document that is objectively prepared. All associated members regardless of parties appreciated work done by Delimitation Commission. NC members were also satisfied by parameters followed by the Commission," said Dr. Jitendra Singh.

National Conference MPs, who are the associate members of the Delimitation Commission, have been asked to submit any objections pertaining to the delimitation by December 31, 2021.

J&K Delimitation Commission's proposal

On Monday morning, the Delimitation Commission chaired a crucial meeting with Jammu & Kashmir NC MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone. After the meeting concluded, Jitendra Singh briefed the media and informed that leaders were satisfied with the delimitation parameters followed by the commission. He further revealed that no work is being done under any "political pressure". He also informed that the Election Commission (EC) will take a call on the elections in the Union Territory.

"The National Conference leaders were present in the meeting and they are satisfied with the parameters that the Commission is following. The Election Commission will decide as to when the polls will take place. The ECI is an independent body and the government does not interfere with independent constitutional bodies, including the ECI," said Jitendra Singh.

"The delimitation commission is following a timeline depending upon the parameters that are laid down. They're following an objective criteria which has been appreciated by all associate members including the National Conference members," Singh added.

(With agency inputs)