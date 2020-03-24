Naveen Patnaik Urges Citizens To Come Together After PM's Pan-India Lockdown Declaration

After PM Modi's massive lockdown declaration, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged everyone to come together at this hour of crisis and support the PM's appeal. Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting midnight on March 25.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik highlighted the challenging race against the pandemic as he appealed everyone to abide by the lockdown.

It is an extremely challenging race against time to stop #COVID19. As the pandemic is spreading across the world, it is time to be together as a nation at this hour of crisis and support the appeal of PM @narendramodi ji. #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/bVwBTx3xvL — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 24, 2020

READ: COVID-19: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces relief measures for consumers and corporates

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM announces 21-day pan-India lockdown; COVID-19 cases cross 500

PM Modi announces 21-day Pan-India lockdown

PM Modi in his address said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages. Currently, India's positive cases stand at least 536, with ten deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta Curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days - 3 weeks. Coming 21 days are very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days are not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind."

READ: Here are services that will remain operational and suspended under the 21-day lockdown

READ: 'COVID-19 has destroyed most able countries, only solution is social distancing': PM Modi