Nawab Malik Lauds Maha-alliance, Says 'they Have Taken A Stand To Make Marathi Compulsory'

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday lauded the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' over the implementation of making the Marathi language compulsory in all schools. He said, "It was mandatory for every school that they must teach Marathi in their schools whether it is an English medium, Marathi medium or Hindi medium or any other medium of any board. Marathi subject is mandatory for every school."

He further added, "But the implementation process was not carried out. The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' has taken a stand that every school must teach Marathi compulsorily."

Maha govt to make Marathi compulsory

Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led State government will make Marathi subject compulsory in all schools from Class 1 to Class 10. He further mentioned that the government will bring a bill in the next assembly session over this decision.

Read: Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis calls urgent meeting over alleged rift in BJP's Mumbai unit

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had mentioned the same during his speech at a felicitation program in Baramati. He had said, "The number of children studying in English-medium schools is increasing and they speak very good English. But they are not able to read and write Marathi properly. Very soon we are going to take up one issue, and that is to make Marathi a compulsory subject in schools, be it Urdu-medium, Hindi-medium or English-medium, from class 1 to Class 10. We all live in Maharashtra and every child should read and write Marathi properly."

Read: Preamble reciting made mandatory In Maharashtra schools starting January 26

Preamble recitation compulsory

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also passed a rule on Tuesday that from January 26, it will be made compulsory for school students to read-out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies. According to Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, reading the preamble is the part of the "sovereignty of constitution and the welfare of all" campaign.

Read: NCP contradicts Congress, claims 'Shiv Sena did not seek alliance with NCP in 2014'

Read: Nawab Malik launches scathing attack on Baba Ramdev over comments on his anti-CAA protests

(With ANI Inputs)