Nawab Malik Makes Shocking Claim, Alleges 'political Involvement' In AAP Worker's Death

NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday called the attack on AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in which one party volunteer was killed as a "serious matter". He said that there should be a probe into the matter. He added that such incidents of violence cannot be tolerated in a democratic country like India.

'Such violence cannot be tolerated'

Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy was attacked and one of their workers was killed. This is a serious thing. In a city like Delhi, violence just after the election results were announced shows that there is some political involvement in the incident. It is the responsibility of the Home Ministry to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. There should be a probe into the matter. Such violence cannot be tolerated in a democratic country after an election victory or loss."

Delhi Police nabs suspect

The Delhi Police has arrested one accused and has ruled out any political angle into the incident. "It is a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics. Further investigation is underway," said a statement from the Police.

Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh has said that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav was not the target of the assailant who opened fire on his convoy on Tuesday night. He said, "The investigation so far reveals that there was one assailant. Naresh Yadav wasn't the target. The assailant had specifically come to target the man who was shot dead (AAP volunteer)."

'The incident is really unfortunate'

Reacting to the attack, Naresh Yadav said the incident is "unfortunate". "The incident is really unfortunate. I don't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if police inquire properly they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yadav added that he could have been killed. "Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack including me," he said.

Naresh Yadav, who was accompanied by volunteers, was returning from a temple visit from Mehrauli when the incident happened. Naresh Yadav had won from Mehrauli assembly seat. The AAP won in 62 constituencies with a voting percentage of 53.57, while the BJP got eight seats with a vote share of 38.51 per cent. The Congress drew a blank for the second successive assembly elections in Delhi.

