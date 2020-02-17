Challenges Flying Back & Forth In Maharashtra, NCP Tells BJP To 'consult A Doctor'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Monday slammed BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his challenge to the Maha Vikas Aghadi. According to the NCP leader, BJP gives such statements every day.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP cannot live without the government. If an election happens again, BJP's situation will be worse than Delhi., They think of getting to power day and night. I would advise them to consult a doctor to cure this disease."

Devendra Fadnavis challenges MVA

Daring the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance to fight combinedly against the BJP, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, denied any attempts to bring down the Sena-NCP-Congress government, while addressing a Maha BJP Adhiveshan rally in Navi Mumbai.

He had said, "We don't even dream of pulling your government down. But if you have guts, come and fight an election today. You three fight together and we will see what people want and whom they bring to power," said Fadnavis adding," I want to ask Uddhav - Did you promise Balasaheb that you will get a Sena CM by getting along with Cong-NCP? If you would have promised this, he would have never forgiven you."

Taking it to Twitter, he challenged for re-election in Maharashtra.

We will play our role as constructive opposition but if these 3 parties in power really have the courage, I challenge them, let us go to the people again, get the JanAdesh and see if they are really with you ! https://t.co/2hh6nDyUPH#MahaBJPAdhiveshan — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 16, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray's challenge

Fadnavis' challenge comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray challenged the BJP to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government if they can. Thackeray had challenged the BJP as a response to the latter's claim- "Maharashtra government will collapse before completing its tenure of five years owing to infighting".

