Fadnavis Taunts CM Uddhav For Visiting Ayodhya, Reminds Him Of Balasaheb's ‘Hindutva’

Commenting on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya, former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that it will revive Hindutva in him. Taunting on Uddhav, Fadnavis has said: "If you visit the land where we made our sacrifices, Hindutva will be revived in your blood. The ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray will be alive once again when you visit Ayodhya." He went on to add that if Balasaheb would be alive, he would never agree to seal a deal with ideologically opposite NCP, Congress.

Shiv Sena's Ayodhya pitch

On January 22, Sena MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to announce CM Uddhav's visit to Ayodhya. He went on to invite Congress' Rahul Gandhi and NCP's Sharad Pawar to accompany CM Uddhav. Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had postponed his November 24 visit to Ayodhya, amid a political deadlock in Maharashtra after the assembly elections and alliance breakup with the BJP. This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya since the historic verdict pronounced on November 9.

In June last year, Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, along with 18 party MPs visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple. During their visit, the Sena chief had said, "Ram temple has to be constructed at the earliest. PM Modi has the courage and the Hindus of the whole world are with him.

Ahead of the assembly polls, while the Sena was still a part of Mahayuti alliance, CM Uddhav had said that his party cadre will put the first stone in the building of Ayodhya Ram Temple. Uddhav said: "From the first day, we are demanding Ram Mandir. You can recall when Babri was demolished Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had taken responsibility. These things are going on since 1990-92. For how many more years should we wait?" He went on to say to his cadre to be ready to build Ram Mandir.

In November 2018, Uddhav Thackeray had launched the 'Chalo Ayodhya' movement chanting the slogan Pehle Mandir Fir Sarkar (First construct the temple, then form the government) ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 polls. Propelling a movement for the construction of a temple on Ayodhya land, hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, filled trains and flights to reach the location.

